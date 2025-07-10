Monsoon is a perfect time for kids to learn more about the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Fox Theatre is hosting a Monsoon Literacy Celebration for children on July 11 and 12.

The goal is to teach kids about the power and beauty of our desert with books, music, and movies.

According to the Fox Theatre, kids will learn how to ‘read’ the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert.

They will be showing the award-winning animated short film, "The Gruffalo's Child" and other literacy-based shorts on the big screen.

Children will be able to join in sing-alongs with live musicians from the AZ-Sonora Desert Museum, dance with mascots, get free books, and more.

The event on July 11 will begin at 10 a.m. and July 12 will start at 2 p.m.

They is free to attend, but you must register beforehand.

The event is recommended for children aged four to nine, but all ages are welcome.