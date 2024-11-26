KGUN 9 holding annual Black Friday Blood Drive Friday, Nov. 29

Looking for a way to give back as this holiday season begins? KGUN 9 will be holding its annual Black Friday Blood Drive on the east side this Friday, Nov. 29.

The drive will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Lowe's, 7105 E. Speedway Blvd., at the intersection of Speedway and Kolb. Participants are asked to sign up ahead of time, with donor appointments available in 15-minute increments through 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE A TIME

Please remember to eat well, drink a lot of water and get a good night's rest prior to your appointment. All donors will receive two pairs of American Red Cross + Friends socks, while supplies last.