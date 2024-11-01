Honor the dead at these Día de los Muertos events

Tucson will honor lost loved ones this weekend as Día de los Muertos events are set to take place across the city.

Remember your dearly departed with the following activities:

Saturday, Nov. 2

Viva Día de los Muertos - Experience Day of the Dead through the eyes of Viva Performing Arts' director and creator Julie Gallego in a 2-hour performance that will be all glow in the dark. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. More info here.

Park Place Street Art Fest- Día de los Muertos edition - Honor your lost loved ones at Park Place mall, 5870 E. Broadway, by contributing to the ofrenda dedication space. The event, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include works of art by ten live painters, creating to the sounds of mariachi musicians. There will be chalk art and a Kids Zone. Learn more about it here.

Día de los Muertos movie night - In unusual bedfellows news, Evergreen Cemetery is teaming up with The Loft Cinema for its first-ever cemetery movie night. The art-house cinema will present the movie, "The Book of Life." There will be live folklórico and mariachi performances starting at 4:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6 p.m. There will also be food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts. Admission is free. Evergreen Cemetery is at 3015 N. Oracle Road. More information here.

Ofrendas: Life Beyond Death - Arizona Folklorico Dance Co. has a full, stylized danced production taking place at Pima Community College's Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road, starting at 7 p.m. More info here.

Chiles, Chocolate and Day of the Dead Festival - Saturday will mark Day 2 of Tohono Chul's annual Day of the Dead celebration. The event, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day will include personal ofrendas crafted by local artists and students, food and music. Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. Ticket info here.

Ballet Tucson's "Spirit Garden" - Tucson's professional ballet company is bringing back its Día de los Muertos performance, "Spirit Garden" to the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, visit ballettucson.org/spirit-garden/ or call 1-800-653-8000.

Sunday, Nov. 3

All Souls Procession - Incorporating traditions honoring the dead from all over the world, including Japanese Obon and Día de los Muertos, the procession is an event not to be missed.

Tens of thousands of people will gather on the west side of Interstate 10, this time on Grande Avenue, just south of Speedway, and make their way down to the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento, where a giant urn, filled with the names of and messages to loved ones, is set ablaze.

The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. It is the grand finale of a weekend full of All Souls Procession activities. Get all the details here.

