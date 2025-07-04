Fireworks show and free concert at the MSA Annex

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking for something to do on the 4th of July with the whole family?

The MSA Annex in the Merdcado District on the westside is having an Independence Day celebration.

Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, a Tohono O’odham band, will be in action playing waila music for the second year in a row at the Annex’s Festival Grounds.

Carl Hanni, MSA Annex Event Coordinator says this year the concert is free for the community and is the best place to see the firework show from A Mountain.

“Oh it’s fantastic because of the location, and here on the westside lots and lots of folks in the neighborhood walk over, motor over," Hanni said. "I like to point out that we’re on a street car and a street car is a great way to come downtown to the westside to see an event.”

DJ Mizskoden will also be in attendance playing inside the MSA Annex.

If you get hungry, there will be more than 10 food trucks to choose from, along with the restaurants already there.

The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m., and just a heads-up—if you park in the Mercado District lots, there will be a fee.

The parking lots behind the MSA Annex and down to Congress will be $10.00. The lot across from the Annex, with the best view of A Mountain, is $15.00.