Celebrate the Year of the Snake Saturday, Feb. 15 at Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Lunar New Year began on Jan. 29, but festivities typically occur for weeks after the start of the new year.

This Saturday, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center (TCCC), 1288 W. River Road, will be holding its annual celebration to welcome the Year of the Snake. For $5 at the door, guests can enjoy an afternoon of Chinese music and dance performances—including, of course, TCCC's Lion Dance Troupe, who will kick off the performance schedule at 11:30 a.m.

Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Children age 5 and younger are free, says TCCC.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information is available at the TCCC website.