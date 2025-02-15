Celebrate Arizona Statehood Downtown at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Arizona became the 48th state in the nation on Feb. 14, 1912. In honor of 'Arizona's birthday' the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is holding its Statehood Day Celebration.

The museum's events page says the celebration honors not only the anniversary of statehood, but the "different ethnicities and cultures that make Arizona the state it is today."

Included in the program:



A lecture by historian Mauro Trejo: "The Journey to Statehood: Arizona, The Valentine State." The lecture begins at 11:45 am.

Performances of musket volleys by the Spanish Garrison

Samples of tortillas and Mexican hot chocolate cooked on our comal

Demonstrations of colcha embroidery, a craft that emerged from New Spain

Raising of the 1912 US flag and the Arizona flag

The event program is included with museum admission on Saturday—$9 for adults, $6 for youth aged 6 - 14, and free for ages 5 and under. The Presidio Museum is located at 196 N. Court Ave.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the museum's website.