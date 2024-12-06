Catch KGUN 9 reporters, anchors at Christmas Light Parade in Sierra Vista

Members of the KGUN 9 crew will be live and in person in Sierra Vista Saturday, Dec. 7, as they participate in the 65th annual Christmas Light Parade, presented by the Sky Islands Regional Partnership.

Alexis Ramanjulu, Reyna Preciado, Eddie Celaya, Jason Barr, anchor Heidi Alagha, and other on-air talent will be present. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., encircling Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E Fry Blvd.

Can't make it to Sierra Vista? You can watch the parade replay on KGUN, Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. until midnight; and 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 9 p.m.-10 p.m. on KWBA.