Paramount completes merger with Skydance

Paramount completed its $8 billion merger with Skydance on Tuesday, marking a major shakeup in the entertainment industry.

David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, laid out his vision for the company following the merger.

"My vision is to honor exceptional storytelling while modernizing how we make and deliver content to support the world's top creative talent, enhance experiences for audiences worldwide, and create sustainable value for our shareholders," he said.

The deal received final approval from the Federal Communications Commission in late July, following months of scrutiny and political controversy.

Much of the tension stemmed from a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. President Donald Trump accused the Paramount-owned program of selectively editing the segment to make Harris appear more favorable during the 2024 presidential election.

Paramount later agreed to a $16 million settlement with Trump.

Ellison did not reference the president in his remarks on Tuesday. He focused on the company and its mission going forward.

"With a deep understanding of the industry and a strategic approach to growth, we will stay grounded in creative excellence, embrace cutting-edge innovation, and continue delivering the entertainment, news, and sports experiences that connect with audiences worldwide," he said.