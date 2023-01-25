Mary J. Blige graces cover of People Magazine's Black History Month issue

Grammy-winning sensation Mary J. Blige is gracing the cover of People Magazine's Black History Month issue.

After four decades in the business, the 52-year-old singer has released 15 studio albums.

Her latest album "Good morning Gorgeous" was recently nominated for six Grammys.

Blige says she finally feels like she has her life together.

Each morning, she wakes up, looks in the mirror, and says, "Good morning, gorgeous," just like the title track of her album.

She says the ritual helps her appreciate her life and all its ups and downs, including substance abuse and recovery.

"The queen of R&B" has also continued acting. She is set to return to the Starz series "Power Book Two: Ghost" next month.

