The world of Pokemon is coming to Netflix with a brand new live-action series!

According to a report from Variety, Joe Henderson, who is the current co-showrunner for "Lucifer", is attached to write and executive produce the show, which is said to be in early development.

Variety's source says the project will be similar in nature to the 2019 film "Detective Pikachu," which grossed more than $433 million worldwide.

No details have been unveiled about the show's plot.