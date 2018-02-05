Super Bowl commercial prices are insanely high! With an audience of more than 100 million people every year, more and more companies are willing to drop some serious cash for the seconds-long exposure during Super Bowl Sunday. Just how much? Here's a list of some of the most outrageously-priced commercials of all time.

1. Budweiser's "Puppy Love" — $4M

Budweiser kills it when it comes to Super Bowl ads. In 2014, the beer brand was able to reach 50 million views with its "Puppy Love" commercial and generated 1.38 million shares on social media. The price tag for the 30-second spot featuring adorable puppies? A cool $4 million dollars.

2. Chrysler's "Imported from Detroit" Commercial ft. Eminem — $12.4M

What do you get when you mix a hot car with a rap idol? One of the most expensive ads of all time. The epic 2-minute ad features Eminem driving around his hometown of Detroit in the brand-new Chrysler 200. It racked up more than 12 million views on YouTube and set the company back $12.4 million bucks!

3. Coca-Cola's "America is Beautiful" — $8M

Coca-Cola is becoming more and more known for heart-warming messages in its advertising. In 2014, it did just that in a commercial that celebrated diversity in the U.S. The minute-long ad features the song "America the Beautiful" sung in eight different languages, showing people of different ethnicities. It garnered more than 29.5 million views, and cost the Atlanta-based company $8 million dollars.

4. Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice ft. Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman — $15M

PepsiCo is bringing in the big guns this year in one of the most anticipated Super Bowl ads of 2018. Both Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman join forces and battle rap on behalf of Doritos and Mountain Dew. This should give you a good idea of the epic-ness that's about to happen on Super Bowl Sunday. Dinklage lip-syncing to Busta Rhymes and Freeman to Missy Elliot? Yes, please! The price tag on the minute-long clip? $15 million dollars.

Super Bowl commercials are one of the most anticipated aspects of the big game. With more than 100 million people watching, companies cough up millions for a few fleeting seconds of air time.

