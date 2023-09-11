Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game

Catan Cookbook.jpg
Ulysses Press via AP
This cover image released by Ulysses Press shows "Catan: The Official Cookbook." It includes 77 recipes inspired by the multiplayer game phenomenon, dishes like Forest Dweller’s Dip, Tavern Ale Pie and Fireside Banana Boats.
Catan Cookbook.jpg
Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 17:45:44-04

NEW YORK (AP) — You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination.

Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savor the board game even more while out-trading opponents. “Catan: The Official Cookbook” includes 77 recipes inspired by the multiplayer game phenomenon.

There are dishes like Forest Dweller’s Dip, Tavern Ale Pie and Fireside Banana Boats.

The cookbook's got snacks, small plates, full dinners, deserts and even a few drinks.

Its recipes pay homage to the game, in which competitors try to build settlements on a fictional island using five resources: wool, grain, lumber, brick and ore.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today