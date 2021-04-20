These are the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscars are back -- in April!
The 93rd Academy Awards are typically held earlier in the year, but were pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As in the last few years, there is no official host for this year's show. Instead, several people will introduce and present the various awards, such as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, and Bryan Cranston.
Others include Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.
The show will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, and airs Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. EDT) on ABC15.
Ahead of the awards show, here are the nominees in some of the major categories.
BEST PICTURE
- The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Minari (A24)
- Nomadland (Searchlight)
- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
BEST ACTRESS
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
BEST DIRECTOR
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami..."
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- "Onward" (Walt Disney)
- "Over the Moon" (Netflix)
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)
- "Soul" (Walt Disney)
- "Wolfwalkers" (Apple/GKIDS)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "One Night in Miami..."
- The White Tiger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- "Another Round" (Denmark)
- "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
- "Collective" (Romania)
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
ORIGINAL SCORE
- "Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard
- "Mank, "Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- "Minari," Emile Mosseri
- "News of the World," James Newton Howard
- "Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
ORIGINAL SONG
- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- "Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth