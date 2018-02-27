Restaurants in Tucson and Mesa to appear on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in March

PHOENIX - Guy Fieri finally made it to Tucson.

Last October, the host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and his crew stopped by a half-dozen restaurants to film for upcoming episodes.

While Fieri has featured more than 25 restaurants in the state -- a majority of which have been in the Phoenix metro area -- by our count, this is the show's first visit to Tucson.

Here is a look at which restaurants in Tucson the show visited and when their episodes will air in March, according to Food Network.

Not all of the restaurants have received their air dates yet and typically are not able to comment until then.

Renee's Organic Oven - The Tucson restaurant prides itself on using locally-sourced and organic ingredients. It is owned by Renee Kreager and husband, Steve. It will be featured on Friday, March 2 episode, "Rollin' In The Dough." Aloha Kitchen, a Hawaiian restaurant in Mesa, will also appear in this episode.

Zemams - Amanuel Gebremariam opened his Ethiopian restaurant in 1994, and named it after his mother, according to the restaurant's website. It will be featured on Friday, March 9 in the episode, "International Intrigue."

Cafe Tumerico - On Friday, March 30, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will showcase Cafe Tumerico, a vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Tucson.

All of the episodes will air on Food Network. You will want to check your local TV listing to see when the episodes will air, as times can vary and Food Network may change air dates without letting us know.

Guy also visited Rocco's Little Chicago Pizza and Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine, according to the restaurants themselves, but they have not been told when their episodes will air.

Tucson Foodie, a local website that covers Tucson's food scene, reports that the show also visited Chef Alisah's Restaurant. Since an air date was not yet available, Food Network could not confirm.

IF YOU WANT TO VISIT:

Renee's Organic Oven

7065 E Tanque Verde Road., Tucson, AZ 85715

Zemams

2731 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85716

Cafe Tumerico

2526 E 6th Street, Tucson, AZ 85716

Rocco's Little Chicago Pizza

2707 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Inca's Peruvian Cuisine

6878 E. Sunrise Dr. Tucson, AZ 85750

Aloha Kitchen

2950 S Alma School Rd. Mesa, AZ 85210