Marshmello, DJ Diesel booked to perform at Decadence AZ on New Year's Eve

Try not to get mad at me — I know Thanksgiving was days ago — but have you thought about your New Year's Eve plans yet?

Marshmello, Kaskade, DJ Snake, Excision, and Alesso have been booked to perform at Decadence AZ, a two-night music festival that typically happens over New Year's Eve.

Shaquille O'Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, Loud Luxury, TVBOO, Alan Walker, Alison Wonderland, Seven Lions, and Sonny Fodera, among others, will also perform at the festival on Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler.

Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Chris Lake, DJ Snake, Kaskade, and Seven Lions are scheduled to perform on Thursday, Dec. 30. Alan Walker, DJ Diesel, Marshmello, Excision are scheduled to perform on Friday, Dec. 31.

Festival passes and tickets are on sale via https://decadencearizona.com. Single-day tickets start at $99 and two-day passes start at $179, plus $15-$77 in processing fees.

Visit https://decadencearizona.com for additional details.