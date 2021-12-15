Luxury Sedona hotel 'Ambiente' further delays opening to spring 2022

SEDONA, AZ — Citing global supply and delivery issues, the opening of Ambiente, a luxury adults-only hotel being built in Sedona offering panoramic views of the Red Rocks and Coconino National Forest, has been further delayed until spring 2022, according to its developers.

The resort was initially expected to open in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic stalled projects nationwide. It was then anticipated to open in December 2021, then January 2022, but is now projected to open in May 2022, a news release said.

“Our opening has been a longtime coming and we’ve been no stranger to the challenges of opening a luxury hotel amid an ongoing pandemic and a supply-chain crisis, however as we get closer to opening our doors, we are excited to share the culinary vision that will help shape and enhance the overall guest experience,” Jennifer May, one of the hotel's developers, said in a written statement.

When it does open, the hotel will boast 40 individual atriums — starting at $1,500 a night — each with its own entrance, bedroom, kitchenette, in-room wine dispenser, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Sedona's rock and forest landscapes. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, fire pit, and daybed.

Initially, Chef Lisa Dahl, who runs a handful of award-winning restaurants in the Sedona area, was going to oversee the hotel's food operations, but she is no longer part of the project, according to developers. Though, she remains a "close friend," the developers said.

The resort will now have two dining areas: Forty 1, the resort's signature restaurant that will serve breakfast and dinner, and Drifter, formerly called Alchemy, which will serve lunchtime and poolside fare out of an Airstream caravan.

“In recent months, we realized we needed a more innovative food and cocktail offering than originally planned due to the immense interest and demand we’ve seen from all over the world for guest stays and property buy-outs that will require a more elevated food and beverage program," May said.

Chef Lindsey Dale will lead the kitchen for both concepts and Rob Floyd will lead the resort's cocktail endeavors.