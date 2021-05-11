Fairways, bunkers, and rough: Tiger Woods is bringing his mini-golf courses to Arizona; here is what we know

PHOENIX — With fairways, bunkers, and rough patches, PopStroke Entertainment -- an entertainment company co-founded by golf pro Tiger Woods -- recently announced its plans to expand to Arizona with four mini-golf courses that mirror the hazards commonly found on a traditional golf course.

PopStroke currently has two locations open in Florida -- Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie -- and at least seven more planned for the future, including at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, and at The Pavilions at Talking Stick, part of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, near Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both of the Arizona locations are anticipated to open in the fall of 2022, according to spokespersons for Yam Properties, which owns Westgate Entertainment District, and Del Rito Partners, which owns The Pavilions at Talking Stick.

Each location will feature two 18-hole mini-golf courses with fairways, bunkers, and rough patches, a restaurant and a bar, according to a news release.

We have a rapid expansion planned for PopStroke with the addition of 7 properties across 3 states designed by me and @tgrdesignbytw. We’re getting closer to you – Houston, Glendale, Scottsdale, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, and Delray Beach! Read More Here: https://t.co/zvSSHoGbZZ pic.twitter.com/xIYIJMTV9m — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 6, 2021

The Scottsdale-area location will be located on the northeastern part of the shopping center, near Hummingbird Lane and the Loop 101, just south of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. It wasn't immediately clear where the location at Westgate would be located.

"I am very excited about our expansion plans," said Tiger Woods in a prepared statement. "Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels.

Wood said each course would have a different design and layout "giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country."

For those looking to practice their putting game early, there are many mini-golf courses in the Valley, including CrackerJax in Scottsdale, Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix, Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf at FatsCats in Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek, and Imagine 3D mini-golf in Gilbert.