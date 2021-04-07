Eegee's to open first Phoenix location over the summer in Gilbert; others coming to Mesa, Phoenix

PHOENIX — Just in time for the summer heatwave to arrive, Tucson-based eegee's announced Tuesday that it plans to open its first restaurant in the Phoenix --- more of a return than a debut -- over the summer in Gilbert.

That first location, which is under construction now near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive, will open over the summer, followed by at least four more locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix.

For those unfamiliar, eegee's is a popular Tucson-based fast-food restaurant that is known for "eegee's," a frozen fruit-flavored drink, as well as its sandwiches, grinders, and fries.

Opening dates for any of the Phoenix locations have not been announced yet, but CEO Ron Petty previously told ABC15 (we broke the news back in October) that all were expected to open during the second quarter of 2021.

Here are the locations that we know about:



Gilbert: Baseline and Val Vista Drive

Gilbert: Val Vista Drive and the Loop 202

Mesa: Crimson Road and U.S. 60

Phoenix: Interstate 17 and Bell Road

Petty told ABC15 previously, that he plans to open additional locations around the Valley, especially in the southeastern and western parts of the area. No additional locations have been announced yet.

Eegee's also released a handful of renderings of what the Gilbert location was expected to look like.

A fun update from @eegees today: We're getting our first look at what one of the locations in Gilbert, near Baseline and Val Vista, is expected to look like.



That location is expected to open this summer, followed then by another one in Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix (to start). pic.twitter.com/uOgxJfX2yz — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) April 6, 2021

In Tucson alone, eegee's has more than 20 locations.

In anticipation of the Phoenix openings, eegee's said it is looking to hire for both front-of-house and back-of-house positions. Details on open positions would be shared via its social media accounts.

Currently, however, all open positions are listed in either Casa Grande or Tucson, according to eegee's career website.

