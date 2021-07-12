Watch
Diamondbacks to host Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party at Chase Field: Here is how to get tickets

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-108. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:56:27-04

PHOENIX — Fans not able to make it to Milwaukee to cheer on the Phoenix Suns during Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be able to watch the game from inside Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wednesday's game -- tip-off is set for 6 p.m. -- will be broadcast on the D-backs' DBTV scoreboard, the D-backs announced Sunday morning. Previously, the Suns said that they would not host a road game rally for Game 4 at the arena.

Tickets are $10 per person and will go on sale on Monday, July 12, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Kids two and younger do not need a ticket.

Heads up, Sunday's watch party at PHX Suns Arena for game 3 of the NBA Finals has sold out, according to the Suns website. You can watch the game starting at 4:30 p.m. on ABC15. Suns lead the Bucks, 2-0, in the finals.

Chase Field will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. and seating will be first-come, first-served in the lower levels of the stadium. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Parking will be available inside the Chase Field parking garage for $5. Concessions will be open inside the stadium during the game.

Visit Dbacks.com/Suns for more information.

