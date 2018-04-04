Country Thunder 2018 Fan Guide: What to know about tickets, schedule, concerts, getting there

FLORENCE, AZ - Arizona country fans will make their way to Florence with their cowboy boots, hats and trucks in tow this weekend for the annual Country Thunder music festival.

Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith and Luke Bryan, among others, are set to headline the four-day music festival -- April 5-8 -- in the middle of the desert, literally!

It's going to be a hot weekend with temperatures expected to be in the 90s.

So, before you go, here is everything you need to know about the festival, tickets, security, what to bring and what to leave at home.

GETTING THERE

The festival grounds are about an hour southeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The address is 20585 E Price Station Road, Florence, AZ 85132.

The campgrounds open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4 for people to load-in their RVs, campers and tents before the music starts on Thursday.

The festival hours are Thursday, 2:30 p.m. - 2 a.m; Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. - 2 a.m; and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.

NEW SECURITY MEASURES

The festival announced in February that it adopted a "clear bag" policy. Similar to policies adopted at stadiums and arenas around the country, only see-through bags will be allowed into the festival.

Bags cannot be larger than 14" x 17" x 6". Gallon-sized clear plastic bags are okay. Small purses and clutches cannot be larger than 4.5" x 6.5". View security policies.

Backpacks, large purses, coolers and camera bags will have to be left in cars or at campsites, according to festival organizers.

What you can bring to the festival: One sealed water bottle, hats, sunscreen, soft lawn chairs, strollers and blankets.

What you cannot bring to the festival: Weapons, drugs, alcohol, glass, chairs with canopies, umbrellas, fireworks, lasers and selfie sticks.

More information on security.

WHO'S GOING TO BE THERE?

You can view the full schedule below:

Thursday, April 5

3:30 p.m. - A Boy Named Sioux

5 p.m. - Bryan White

6:30 p.m. - Adam Sanders

8 p.m. - Lauren Alaina

10 p.m. - Cole Swindell

Friday, April 6

2 p.m. - Harry Luge

3:30 p.m. - Lukas Nelson

5 p.m. - Neal McCoy

6:30 p.m. - Drew Baldridge

8 p.m. - Tracey Lawrence

10 p.m. - Jason Aldean

Saturday, April 7

2 p.m. - Runaway June

3:30 p.m. - Michael Ray

5 p.m. - Williams & Ree

6:30 p.m. - Cody Johnson

8 p.m. - Big & Rich

10 p.m. - Toby Keith

Sunday, April 8

2:30 p.m. - Michael Tyler

4 p.m. - Morgan Wallen

5:30 p.m. - Lindsay Ell

7 p.m. - Brett Young

9 p.m. - Luke Bryan

FESTIVAL PASSES

If you haven't bought tickets to Country Thunder yet, daily and weekend passes are still available! Daily general admission passes are $75. Weekend passes are $190. You can purchase tickets, here.

PARKING PASSES

Overnight parking passes have sold out, according to the website. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, VIP and "day" passes were still available. Parking passes vary between $10-$30.

WHAT'S NEW THIS YEAR?

Dancing With The Thunder: Each night the festival will host a freestyle country swing dance competition under the Electric Thunder tent. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places. The competition runs 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. each night. You can signup, here.

New food vendors: Fans can expect at least two new food vendors at this year's festival. Piggly's will serve barbecue and lobster poutine at the festival, according to spokesperson Gerry Krochak, and Candy Shack will have a variety of sweet treats including deep-fried Twinkies.

Aside from the music, there will also be the Human Slingshot ride along the Midway, food vendors with deep-fried treats, and shops selling clothing and knickknacks.

Questions? Country Thunder staff can be reached weekdays at 866-388-0007 or info@countrythunder.com.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office can also text "CTAZ2018" to "888 777" for road conditions and updates.

Want information that will help you enjoy Country Thunder to fullest? Text C T A Z 2 0 1 8 to 8 8 8 7 7 7. You’ll receive traffic conditions, changes in performance times, weather conditions and more to your phone. Just text C T A Z 2 0 1 8 to 8 8... https://t.co/8lDsmv6QAR — Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) April 3, 2018

IF YOU GO:

