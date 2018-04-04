Country Thunder 2018 Fan Guide: What to know about tickets, schedule, concerts, getting there

Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith and American Idol judge Luke Bryan are the headliners. They will be joined by "Idol" alum Lauren Alaina, Big & Rich, Tracy Lawrence and Brett Young.
You can view the full schedule below:
Thursday, April 5
3:30 p.m. - A Boy Named Sioux
5 p.m. - Bryan White
6:30 p.m. - Adam Sanders
8 p.m. - Lauren Alaina
10 p.m. - Cole Swindell
Friday, April 6
2 p.m. - Harry Luge
3:30 p.m. - Lukas Nelson
5 p.m. - Neal McCoy
6:30 p.m. - Drew Baldridge
8 p.m. - Tracey Lawrence
10 p.m. - Jason Aldean
Saturday, April 7
2 p.m. - Runaway June
3:30 p.m. - Michael Ray
5 p.m. - Williams & Ree
6:30 p.m. - Cody Johnson
8 p.m. - Big & Rich
10 p.m. - Toby Keith
Sunday, April 8
2:30 p.m. - Michael Tyler
4 p.m. - Morgan Wallen
5:30 p.m. - Lindsay Ell
7 p.m. - Brett Young
9 p.m. - Luke Bryan
FESTIVAL PASSES
If you haven't bought tickets to Country Thunder yet, daily and weekend passes are still available! Daily general admission passes are $75. Weekend passes are $190. You can purchase tickets, here.
PARKING PASSES
Overnight parking passes have sold out, according to the website. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, VIP and "day" passes were still available. Parking passes vary between $10-$30.
WHAT'S NEW THIS YEAR?
Dancing With The Thunder: Each night the festival will host a freestyle country swing dance competition under the Electric Thunder tent. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places. The competition runs 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. each night. You can signup, here.
New food vendors: Fans can expect at least two new food vendors at this year's festival. Piggly's will serve barbecue and lobster poutine at the festival, according to spokesperson Gerry Krochak, and Candy Shack will have a variety of sweet treats including deep-fried Twinkies.
Aside from the music, there will also be the Human Slingshot ride along the Midway, food vendors with deep-fried treats, and shops selling clothing and knickknacks.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office can also text "CTAZ2018" to "888 777" for road conditions and updates.
