A rare orange lobster found at Nobu Scottsdale was donated to Odysea Aquarium

Odysea Aquarium
Posted at 9:40 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 00:40:24-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Instead of the dining room table, a rare, bright orange lobster has found a new home at Odysea Aquarium.

The unique lobster was discovered over the summer by staff at Japanese restaurant, Nobu, in Scottsdale, and instead of being prepared for dinner, staff contacted the aquarium and ultimately donated the crustacean.

"The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection,” said Director of Animal Care Dave Peranteau in a statement. “We are grateful to Nobu for recognizing the lobster’s significance and reaching out to us regarding this incredible ambassador for its species.”

Odysea Aquarium said due to its bright coloring, the lobster would be an "easy target" for predators in the wild, and would likely live longer in an aquarium. Lobsters can live up to 100 years and grow to more than three feet long and weigh more than 40 pounds, a news release said.

The unnamed lobster is currently being cared for behind the scenes while the aquarium's staff prepares its habitat.

