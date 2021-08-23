'American Idol' holding virtual Arizona auditions Aug. 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you ready to show off your singing skills?

"American Idol" is holding virtual Arizona auditions on Aug. 31.

For the second year in a row, the singing competition show will hold virtual auditions. To sign up for a time slot, click here.

To audition, contestants must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and Sept. 15, 2006. You must also be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the entire competition period.

The show is holding auditions for people in all 50 states, according to its website.

The upcoming season will be the 20th for the franchise.