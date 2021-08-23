Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'American Idol' holding virtual Arizona auditions Aug. 31

Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 19:06:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you ready to show off your singing skills?

"American Idol" is holding virtual Arizona auditions on Aug. 31.

For the second year in a row, the singing competition show will hold virtual auditions. To sign up for a time slot, click here.

To audition, contestants must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and Sept. 15, 2006. You must also be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the entire competition period.

The show is holding auditions for people in all 50 states, according to its website.

The upcoming season will be the 20th for the franchise.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!