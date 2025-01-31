Watch Now
Give a Child a Book brings joy to Nash Elementary

KGUN 9
A Nash Elementary School student selects his free books at the IYGACAB book fair back in February, the result of our 2023 campaign. First grade teacher Julie Gates tells me, "the kids are thrilled to get the books."
TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — KGUN 9 proudly presents our Give a Child a Book campaign, continuing its mission to inspire young readers.

This week, the KGUN 9 team made a special visit to Nash Elementary School.

This marks the third year KGUN 9 has visited the school, distributing books to students—made possible by generous community donations.

Each child has the opportunity to browse through an assortment of books and choose 10, encouraging their curiosity, wonder, and excitement for reading.

As a special addition this year, author Dav Pilkey’s donation ensures that all second through fifth graders receive a copy of Dog Man: Big Jim Begins.

KGUN 9 extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who donates and continues to support the next generation of great minds through the gift of reading.

Every $12 you donate buys 2 books for a child in need.