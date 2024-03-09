DOJ criminal probe launched after Alaska Airlines midair door blowout

A criminal probe has been launched by the U.S. Department of Justice to examine the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX midflight door blowout in early January, according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the matter and documents.

According to new details, crew members and passengers on the flight were contacted by investigators to gather more information about the Jan. 5 flight which made an emergency landing in Portland, Ore. after a portion of the fuselage was ripped off the jet while it was still in the air.

SEE MORE: Negotiations between Boeing and union machinists begin

Alaska Airlines said in a statement, "We are fully cooperating and do not believe we are a target of the investigation."

Boeing didn't immediately comment on the matter.

According to details on the incident, a door plug panel blew off the Alaska Airlines-operated flight just after take off from Portland forcing pilots to quickly land the plane safely.

Three were no serious injuries caused by the incident, which could have potentially been catastrophic if the panel blew out at a higher altitude.

Boeing said the company wasn't able to locate repair records for the plane. According to reports, the rivet repair records — that include photos — showed that multiple bolts that would secure the door plug were apparently not installed. An NTSB preliminary investigation showed it's possible the jet was put into service by Boeing without a plug bolted down.

When the Jan. 5 flight's door plug blew out, passengers were exposed to the air outside through the gaping hole in the side of the plane as if flew thousands of feet above ground.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com