Disney Nanny: Woman Gets Paid To Watch Kids At Theme Parks

As a University of Central Florida student, Cyan Nardiello wanted to find a way to work with children while she was getting her education. Like many college students, Nardiello enjoyed babysitting, but her work at a local day care center proved to be too draining and too low-paid. So, she decided to work for herself and launched her own babysitting service in the Orlando, Florida, area, soon making a name for herself as “The Disney Nanny.”

Since she lived near Orlando, Nardiello knew that the surrounding theme parks attracted millions of families to the area every year. When a local couple hired her as a part-time nanny for their young daughter who had a Walt Disney World annual pass, it sparked an idea.

“Their daughter had gotten a Disney annual pass as a birthday gift,” Nardiello told Fox Business. “Since she lived close, I offered to take her while her parents went to work and she was in my care.” Nardiello grabbed her own Disney World pass and took the little girl to the parks for the day.

That’s how Once Upon a Nanny got its start about three years ago, and it’s been growing ever since. The Once Upon a Nanny Facebook page has plenty of sweet photos of Nardiello with the kiddos she’s watched at the Disney parks, like this picture of the Disney Nanny monkeying around with a cute little lady:

Through posts on the Disney Annual Passholder Facebook page, other families started asking the Disney Nanny to take their kids to the Orlando theme parks or accompany the family on trips to help them navigate what can be a very overwhelming experience.

Many times, Nardiello will meet up with a family at either the Disney Parks or Universal, get to know the kids and then whisk the children off to experience age-appropriate attractions, freeing up the parents to enjoy time to themselves.

A Typical Day For The Disney Nanny

The Disney Nanny has her own TikTok channel, @themeparknanny, where you can see what a typical day looks like for Nardiello. You can usually find her exploring one of the Disney World theme parks or Universal Orlando with a child or a family.

In this TikTok video, Nardiello visits the Animal Kingdom park with her young charge:

To hire the Disney Nanny or one of the other Fairy God-Nannies on her staff, the cost starts at $25 per hour, with a three-hour minimum.

Other Disney Childcare Options

There are other childcare options for families traveling to Walt Disney World. Here are a few that can meet your needs if you’re planning a trip to Orlando.

Theme Park Nannies

Whether you’re looking for single-day care or help over multiple days, Theme Park Nannies might be a good choice for your family. You can get a customized quote based on the duration and type of childcare you’re seeking during your vacation in the Happiest Place on Earth.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kids Nite Out

Walt Disney World has teamed up with independent childcare provider Kids Nite Out to provide in-room babysitting services for children ages 6 months to 12 years. Rates start at $20 per hour for one child, with discounts for up to 4 children. There is an extra $2-per-hour charge after 9 p.m.

Walt Disney World’s website also states that a childcare specialist can be hired to help out in the theme parks, as well.

To book either of these options and ask about any changes due to COVID-19 guidelines, call 407-828-0920.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.