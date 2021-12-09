Target has a dog treat maker on sale for $15.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ll be buying presents for your four-legged friend this holiday season, Target has a great deal on a gift they’re sure to love: a dog treat maker!

This mini dog treat maker from Dash is currently 45% off, priced at $15.99, for a savings of $13 off the usual price. While you will have to put in a little work to make the treats yourself, you can make up to six bone-shaped dog treats at a time. You can use natural ingredients from your own kitchen so you know exactly what your pup is getting in their treats.

It works in basically the same way as a waffle iron. You just plug it in, let it heat up, pour in your batter and wait for the treats to be nice and crispy. The dog treat maker has a nonstick surface for what will hopefully be easy cleaning. Dozens of people have rated it at Target.com so far and the grades are very good.

To make the deal a little sweeter, a portion of the proceeds from sales of this dog treat maker will benefit animal rescue efforts at North Shore Animal League America.

If you pick up the dog treat maker, you will obviously need some recipes, so the gadget also includes a recipe book that features guides for making sweet and savory treats.

If you need more or want some different ones, however, we’ve got you covered with five all-natural dog treat recipes that include ingredients you likely already have on hand, like carrots, bananas, apples and peanut butter.

When fall rolls around, or any time of the year if your dog prefers certain flavors, you can also check out these 10 fall-themed treats we like, with ingredients like pumpkin, turkey and maple flavoring.

Adobe

DIY Doggy Ice Cream And ‘Puppuccino’

Even without a dog treat maker, you can still spoil your pooch with some homemade goodies. Check out these recipes for dog-friendly ice cream — no ice cream maker required! While you will need a blender, the recipes are pretty simple and only have a few ingredients.

You can also make some other goodies like these cinnamon roll treats from Patch Puppy or this “Puppuccino”-style doggy hot “chocolate” from Dalmatian DIY.

Adobe

Have you ever tried making homemade treats for your pup?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.