Phoenix police investigating newborn found dead near 25th and Peoria avenues

Infant found dead near 25th Avenue and Peoria
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 28, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a newborn was found dead Friday near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix.

Officials said at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 25th and Peoria avenues for reports of a possible child found.

When they arrived, they located a backpack in a brush area. Inside the bag they found an infant that appeared to be dead, police said.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to confirm the infant's death.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details have been provided.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may know someone who was recently pregnant and no longer is. Anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

