Phoenix police arrest alleged serial rapist connected to six assaults

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man believed to be connected to at least six sexual assault cases dating back to 2016.

According to police, 48-year-old Kedrin Wardell was most recently connected to a sexual assault that occurred on July 7, 2020. Police say a woman was sexually assaulted near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Wardell, who matched the victim’s description of the suspect, was located nearby and detained. DNA evidence was then collected from both the victim and Wardell.

On May 21, 2021, Phoenix police were notified that DNA testing was able to match Wardell to the 2020 sexual assault, as well as three others that happened between 2016 and 2019. Police also connected Wardell to two other sex assaults without DNA evidence. Details on those two cases were not made available.

Wardell is accused of punching one woman, hitting another with a shovel, holding the victims against their will, and sexually assaulting the victims in each case.

On May 27, 2021, Wardell was located and arrested in Chandler.

Police say Wardell would often be driving this white van before approaching victims and would try to get potential victims to enter the van.

Wardell faces multiple counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, among other charges.

Police say there may be additional victims assaulted by Wardell who have not come forward. Police say if anyone has information about this suspect related to other cases they are unaware of, they are urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).