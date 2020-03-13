Virus concerns spur some Arizona schools to plan closures

PHOENIX (AP) — At least five school districts in metro Phoenix have announced they would shut down because of the new virus, despite state officials saying public schools could remain open.

Phoenix-area districts that late Thursday announced closures included the Alhambra, Cartwright, Kyrene, Osborn and Tempe elementary districts.

State health officials said a statewide shutdown is not necessary now because there isn't a broad spread of the new virus.

Pima Unified School District in rural southeastern Arizona closed Thursday after saying some elementary school students were possibly exposed to an unknown illness.

The district said Friday that the possible exposure involves a staff member and that it awaits test results.

