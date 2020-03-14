UArizona Poetry Center cancels events as safety protocol during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Poetry Center announced they have canceled the remainder of events for Spring 2020 season as of March 14.

The Poetry Center library will also be closed for the rest of the semester, and is planned to reopen May 15.

Classes and workshops participants can expect a full refund for canceled courses.

The Poetry Center says the decision is create space during this time to support community health.

Poetry Center activities and programs updates can be found, here.