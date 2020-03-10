TUSD demonstrates new cleaning protocols amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — In light of the coronavirus, Tucson Unified School District says they are taking precautions to make sure students are kept safe.

In a new letter sent to parents, the district says they are now regularly disinfecting high-touch surface areas and monitoring travel advisories. So far, the planned summer travel program to take students to South Korea was canceled.

TUSD officials explained and demonstrated these procedures in a video posted Tuesday morning:

TUSD says they are working with Pima County Health, and right now the department is not recommending any school closures since the risk of the virus remains low.

A presentation about the coronavirus is planned for TUSD's regular board meeting Tuesday night.