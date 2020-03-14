Menu

Tucson, Park Place malls taking precautions due to COVID-19 concerns

Posted: 4:09 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 19:09:54-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson and Park Place malls are taking safety precautions due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement from both websites, in part, reads:

Tucson Mall, Park Place is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within Tucson. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community. This includes following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Pima County Health Department.

Both websites provide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on cleanliness. Tucson and Park Place are working with the housekeeping vendors to increase cleaning frequency of touchable surfaces.

Find Tucson Mall statement, here.

Find the Park Place Mall statement, here.

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.