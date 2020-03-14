Tucson, Park Place malls taking precautions due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson and Park Place malls are taking safety precautions due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement from both websites, in part, reads:

Tucson Mall, Park Place is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within Tucson. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community. This includes following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Pima County Health Department.

Both websites provide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on cleanliness. Tucson and Park Place are working with the housekeeping vendors to increase cleaning frequency of touchable surfaces.

Find Tucson Mall statement, here.

Find the Park Place Mall statement, here.