Salpointe Catholic HS suspends on-campus learning, extracurricular activities amid COVID-19

Posted: 2:54 PM, Mar 15, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-15 17:54:19-04
Villarreal, Phil
TUCSON, Ariz. — Salpointe Catholic High School announced the decision to suspend on-campus learning and extracurricular activities effective Monday.

The decision is based around the concern of the coronavirus and well being of our students, families, faculty and staff amid COVID-19.

Mandatroy online classes will begin Monday, March 23 and run through April 10, which is when their scheduled Easter Break will begin. Classes will resume on-campus satrting Monday, April 20.

Salpointe Catholic HS will be in contact with health officials and if adjustments to the schedule need to be made.

