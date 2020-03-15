Salpointe Catholic HS suspends on-campus learning, extracurricular activities amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Salpointe Catholic High School announced the decision to suspend on-campus learning and extracurricular activities effective Monday.

The decision is based around the concern of the coronavirus and well being of our students, families, faculty and staff amid COVID-19.

Mandatroy online classes will begin Monday, March 23 and run through April 10, which is when their scheduled Easter Break will begin. Classes will resume on-campus satrting Monday, April 20.

Salpointe Catholic HS will be in contact with health officials and if adjustments to the schedule need to be made.

