Arizona Education Association calls for students to remain home from school amid COVID-19

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Education Association is calling for all students to stay home from school due to coronavirus concerns.

The AEA is asking students to stay home until state education leaders and state policymakers can present a detailed plan of support that assures students will be returning to safe classrooms and healthy school sites.

In a letter sent to Governor Doug Ducey, in part, said:

During this time we call on the Governor to exercise all the powers of his office including convening the legislature in Special Session to swiftly and directly address this unanticipated crisis. We also call on the Governor to arrange for a meeting of state education and health leaders to work collectively to ensure the safety of Arizona families. AEA President Joe Thomas

The primary decision is based off the concern for the health and safety of students, families, educators, and the broader community.

AEA says the state needs time to determine the health of our schools and what the rest of the school may look like for students.

