MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is encouraging players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill.

Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.