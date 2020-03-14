Menu

Fry’s Food Stores changing store hours amid coronavirus concerns

Posted: 2:43 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 18:31:27-04
fry's food stores.png

Fry's Food Stores announced Saturday, they are temporarily adjusting their store hours starting March 15.

In a statement, the company said the move was in order to "better serve our customers and balance the needs of our associates."

Officials say effective Sunday, March 15, new store hours will be 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

The company says the change in hours will allow their store teams to focus on stocking food and essentials.

The company says, "We remain focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy. As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities."

