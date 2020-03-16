Boys & Girls Clubs announce partnership with state to help address impacts of coronavirus

ARIZONA — Governor Doug Ducey and Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona have formed an emergency operational funding alliance to support youth impacted by COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, school closures.

The partnership will enable state funding to compensate Boys & Girls Clubs to provide more services to Arizona families, while encouraging and maintaining private donations from individuals, corporations and foundations.

In a statement Governor Ducey said:

Our top priority is protecting public health and safety. Today we announced a two week closure of Arizona schools, and our office will be working closely with partners in the non-profit, faith-based and education communities—such as the Boys & Girls Club—to make available childcare options and assistance to families who need it. My sincere thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance and everyone working to protect public health and support each other at this time. We will continue to work together—the government, non-profits and the private sector—to do all we can to keep kids and families safe and healthy. Governor Doug Ducey

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Arizona said it will extend youth development program hours to accommodate current youth members and children of health care workers, public safety and those from other essential industries impacted by school closures.

Statewide Clubhouse operations may vary, based upon capacity and community demand.

The following service delivery priorities are in place for:

Working families needing childcare.

Priority given to healthcare employees, public safety and essential service workers.

Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance said it will monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and work closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services for health advisories.

This will go into effect Monday, March 16 through May 1, 2020.