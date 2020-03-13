Maricopa County to mail ballots because of virus concerns

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest county took the unprecedented step of mailing ballots for next week's Democratic presidential primary to every voter who normally casts ballots at the polls to ensure they can vote with minimal exposure to the new coronavirus.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Friday's step was needed to ensure voters could cast ballots while minimizing health risks.

A series of poll closures, expected election worker absences and a lack of cleaning supplies were also considered in the decision.

At least six Phoenix area school district announced closures because of the coronavirus.

