Better Business Bureau warns against scammers during coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. — You might turn to sanitizing products to protect yourself or your family from the coronavirus, a reasonable reaction to the concern about the outbreak.

"Scammers take advantage of that," said Denisse Alvarez, with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is compelling consumers to stay sharp when shopping.

"They put out these products that might not be quality products but they're charging a lot of money for them."

Alvarez said some products that aren't meant to repel a virus could be pawned off as such as a way to make a quick buck for scammers.

"So make sure that they look into the company."

Alvarez reminded shoppers not to fall for any products you might find after-market on websites like 'Craigslist.'

"They also want to look at reviews, make sure that they're paying for something that they can use."

When it comes to anything to treat or prevent the virus from infecting you or a loved one, Alvarez said it's best not to take the word of a person trying to sell you something.

"If they're claiming that it's a miracle cure or that if you take these drops you won't get the coronavirus you definitely want to talk to a medical professional."

To report scammers to the Better Business Bureau, click here.

