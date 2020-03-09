Menu

Arizona governor says economy hit by new virus but risk low

Posted: 2:26 PM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-09 17:26:05-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says the risk of the coronavirus remains low but acknowledged the state's economy has taken a hit.

The state has five confirmed cases but officials have said they expect more as the virus threat spreads. Ducey participated with other governors in a video conference call with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning and said he's made preparing for an outbreak a top priority.

The Republican downplayed questions about the potential hit to the state's revenues, despite moves in the state Legislature to enact new tax cuts that could result in hundreds of millions of lost revenue.

