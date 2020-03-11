5 Phoenix-area polling places moved because of coronavirus

PHOENIX — Maricopa County election officials are moving five polling places in next week's presidential primary from senior living facilities to other locations to protect vulnerable residents from potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

A Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman said Wednesday that postcards are being mailed to 3,152 voters to notify them of their new voting location.

The department has also updated its website.

The county says all polling locations will have supplies to keep them clean and disinfected.

Poll workers will have guidance on how to clean equipment and frequently touched surfaces