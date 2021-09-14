UArizona Launches Indigenous Resilience Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is launching a new center that will focus on respecting Native and Indigenous communities while addressing environmental issues.

UArizona will recruit several new faculty members, all with backgrounds in STEM and all with training and experience in Indigenous cultures, histories and traditions.

The center's faculty and staff will work directly with tribal leaders and governments to tackle issues like climate change, while aiming to not impact Native or Indigenous cultures negatively.

Projects will focus on areas such as agriculture, solar energy, off-grid water resources, food resources, Native plant adaptation and health.