Watch
Community

Actions

UArizona Launches Indigenous Resilience Center

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
@uarizona
Indigenous Resilience Center.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:35:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is launching a new center that will focus on respecting Native and Indigenous communities while addressing environmental issues.

UArizona will recruit several new faculty members, all with backgrounds in STEM and all with training and experience in Indigenous cultures, histories and traditions.

The center's faculty and staff will work directly with tribal leaders and governments to tackle issues like climate change, while aiming to not impact Native or Indigenous cultures negatively.

Projects will focus on areas such as agriculture, solar energy, off-grid water resources, food resources, Native plant adaptation and health.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.