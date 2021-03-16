2021 TMC Mega Raffle breaks records, sells out early

TUCSON, ARIZ. – The annual TMC Mega Raffle sold out early for the seventh consecutive year and the 50/50 Jackpot hit a record high of $903,465. The drawing for Early Bird and all final prizes took place on Wednesday, March 10 and winners have been announced.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful for the response from the community, selling out in 19 days from launch,” says Kathy Rice, director of TMC Mega Raffle. “It is a real testament to the Southern Arizona community and its support of Tucson Medical Center.”

This year’s top winners are a mix of annual supporters, several first-time participants and several first-time winners.

Early Bird #1 winner, Judith Davis enters the raffle every year to support TMC. She said she never expected to win a prize. The longtime Tucson resident explained it was her way to say thank you for the care she and her late husband received care at TMC. Judith won the 2021 Cadillac XT6 plus $20,000.

Early Bird #2 winner, Scott Sather of Cortaro was a first-time participant and winner. He and his wife won the 2021 Land Rover Defender plus $20,000.

Grand prize #1 winner, J. Dijak of Benson was shocked to learn he was this year’s winner of the A.F. Sterling home plus cash or the $625,000 cash prize. Mr. Dijak participates in the TMC Mega Raffle annually because he loves the cause and the 1 and 20 odds.

Michael and Keri Russo of Tucson are winners of Grand Prize #2 – a 2021 Audi E-Tron plus cash or $150,000 cash option. The Russo are first-time participants in the TMC Mega Raffle.

Debbie Russell of Sierra Vista was a third time participant and first-time winner. Ms. Russell is the 2021 winner of the 50/50 jackpot. Her share totaled just over $451,000.

“It was exciting to see so many new participants this year. The TMC Mega Raffle has become a fun annual event for the community and the raffle is such a nice way to honor our healthcare heroes,” adds Rice.

The proceeds from the TMC Mega Raffle support programs and services that directly impact patient care. The raffle has previously generated nearly $9 million thru 2020 for TMC, which helps fund programs and services impacting patients from birth to end of life. Final numbers are being totaled for 2021.

To learn more about the winners and the services funded, visit TMCmegaRaffle.org

About Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle

Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle is the first ever large-scale raffle focused in Southern Arizona. Net proceeds from the raffle benefit Tucson Medical Center and its commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care to Southern Arizonans. Raffle participants have a one in 20 chance of winning one of the more than 2,800 featured prizes. To learn more about the TMC Mega Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit www.TMCmegaRaffle.org [tmcmegaraffle.org].

About Tucson Medical Center

Tucson Medical Center’s mission is to deliver personalized, quality healthcare to patients and their families in an environment that is supportive, education-focused and compassionate. TMC is licensed for 629 adult, pediatric and behavioral health beds. The hospital serves more than 30,000 inpatients and 122,000 outpatients yearly and has several emphasis areas, including maternal and child health, cardiac care, hospice care, neuroscience, orthopedics, diagnostic services, behavioral health and senior services. TMC also created the region's first emergency department dedicated specifically for kids. For more information visit www.tmcaz.com [tmcaz.com].

