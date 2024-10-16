"There's life after cancer," breast cancer survivors sharing journey

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN). — In light of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two members of Tucson Cancer Conquerors are sharing how they navigate life as breast cancer survivors.

“Being outside and being out here hiking, really reset me," said Liz Almli, President of Tucson Cancer Conquerors. "It made me feel normal to be out in nature and exercising, instead of just curled up on the couch feeling sorry for myself.”

Almli says she found a lump in her breast that did not show up originally in a mammogram.

"It's been 19 years and I am very thankful to be here," she said.

Rocky LaRose was diagnosed with breast cancer about 20 years ago.

“Having people that have gone through the same thing that you’ve gone through is just comforting," LaRose explained. She's a board member and photographer for TCC. She also fought and overcame appendix cancer.

Every week, LaRose and Almli go hiking together.

"We'll get started talking about our scans and tumor marker labs, things like that," Almli explains, "but then we say, 'alright enough of that, let's talk about something fun.' But it's nice to get that out of our system."

Athena Kehoe Almli and LaRose on their weekly hike.

TCC is a 501(c)3 organization that focuses on exercise, nutrition, education and peer-support. Almli says when she was diagnosed with cancer, she felt like everything was out of her control. She says finding a support group with people who know what you're going through is crucial, and one of the main reasons the organization was created.

One of the American Cancer Society's estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2024, is that about 310,720 women will be diagnosed with new cases of invasive breast cancer.

LaRose says she first met Almli when she was going through a procedure, and Almli was her anesthesiologist. They connected, and have been friends ever since.

“There’s life after a cancer diagnosis," Almli said. "We need to wake up every morning with gratitude and be thankful for each day."

It is generally recommended that women start getting mammograms by the time they're 40 years old.