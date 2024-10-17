The Loft Film Fest is back, embracing its 'dusty edition'

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN). — It's show-time! It's the 14th annual Loft Film Festival.

"We focus our festival on a lot of international films, documentaries, and independent films that don't play in theatres generally," Program Director at the Loft Cinema, Jeff Yanc, explains. "It gets viewers learning about the whole breath of cinema."

Richard Bates has been coming to the Loft for multiple years, after he and his wife moved to Tucson about 20 years ago. "We knew the importance of independent film. We were shocked, but amazed, when we got a Loft," Bates explains.

"It's not like going to a mall theater," Bates says, "there’s something to think about here, there’s something to weep about here, there’s always something.”

Bates' wife passed away a few years ago, but this place still symbolizes a special place for them. "I give here because of her. Because she would be so pleased."

The Loft Cinema is a nonprofit supported by memberships. Yanc explains that a year-round membership provides discounts to movies and a free small popcorn per movie. "The membership is a way the audience can support us beyond just coming to see the movies."

Athena Kehoe

Opening night displayed "Unstoppable," the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship competing for Arizona State University.

Tickets are $12 per movie, but for Loft members they are $10.

The cinema is currently undergoing construction, costing nearly $4.2 million. Yanc explains that construction is taking place when movies are not in session, so there won't be any disruptions while a movie is playing.

"There’s a heart here," Bates says.