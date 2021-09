SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita man has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Police were serving a search warrant when they seized several electronic items from 18-year-old Nathaniel Enrique Martinez.

Martinez has been booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or the Sahuarita Police Department tip line at 520-445-7847.