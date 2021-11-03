Donate at the Black Friday blood drive

TUCSON, AZ — KGUN 9 On Your Side and the American Red Cross are asking for your help to make our Black Friday blood drive a success, by donating a pint of blood on November 26, 2021, between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

We know you’re busy this time of year, and so are those who regularly donate blood and platelets. In fact, many delay giving during the busy holiday season – but the need for blood doesn’t take a break.

That’s why the American Red Cross needs your help now.

REGISTER TODAY then join us at Park Place Mall, 5850 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85711 [MAP] to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred and by registering in advance, you can be in and out in a jiffy and back to your day!

RapidPass® – Donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online to save about 15 minutes at their donation. In September, RapidPass became available on mobile devices, giving donors the ability to complete their RapidPass from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Blood Donor App – Through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, users can find local blood drives and donation centers, schedule an appointment, receive appointment reminders, and keep track of total blood donations – all from the palm of their hand.

Online appointment scheduling – Donors can conveniently schedule an appointment and find tips for a successful blood or platelet donation at redcrossblood.org.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.