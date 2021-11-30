Cathey's Vac & Sew seeking donations for annual holiday toy drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easterseals Blake Foundation, Aviva Childen's Services is asking the community for donations to provide holiday gifts for children in foster care, ages newborn to 21, in Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties.

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Cathey's Vac & Sew location.

Items needed include;

• Infant Toys

• Leapfrog Activity Toys

• Paw Patrol Toys

• Pj Masks Toys

• Dolls

• Headphones

• Teen Sweatshirts & Hoodies

• Sports Team Gear

• Nail Polish Kits

• Make-Up Kits

• Star Wars Toys

• Marvel / DC Toys

• LOL Dolls

• CoCo Melon

• Legos

• Puzzles

• Hair Tools

• LED Lights

• Scooters / Bikes

• Bluetooth Speakers

• Pokemon Cards

• Tablets

Monetary donations are also being accepted online at avivatucson.org/donate

