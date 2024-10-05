Watch Now
ASDB music students perform for the first time at Tucson Meet Yourself

Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind music students performed at Tucson Meet Yourself
Students from the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind performed for opening day of Tucson Meet Yourself. This is the first time they have performed at the festival.
TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN). — On the opening day of Tucson Meet Yourself, attendees heard students from Arizona's School for the Deaf and Blind performing on the music stage for the first time in the event's history.

“I've always loved performing, I have always loved all of this stuff. I'm a puppeteer, I write my own shows," said student Caleb Cote.

Cote is part of the after-school music program with ASDB.

Kate Scally has been a music teacher at ASDB for several years.

“When you see how much joy the students have when they’re singing and dancing and playing instruments you just have to be moved, it’s beautiful," Scally said.

Music students with ASDB performing at Tucson Meet Yourself

The students performed for almost an hour and prepared all semester for the performance.

ASDB is a state agency that provides services to all students who are hard of hearing, deaf, or have vision loss across Arizona.

“I’m not scared of audiences, I guess, that’s what I like about performing. It's a good feeling I get when I perform," Cote said.

Cote also has a passion for podcasts, and started his own called "The Henson History Podcast: a Muppet Rewatch podcast."

