Annual 1-Day Only Donation Drive to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation

Drive through Mr. An's Teppan Restaurant on Friday, December 16 to make a donation.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mr. An and Sam Levitz are pairing up again for their Annual Holiday Donation Drive benefiting the Easterseals Blake Foundation.

Drive-thru Mr. An's Teppan Steak and Seafood at 6091 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704, between 5 am and 6 pm on Friday, December 16 to make a donation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win win a sectional from Sam Levitz Furniture and premium UArizona Men's Basketball tickets.

Easterseals Blake Foundation impacts the lives of people with disabilities, children in foster care, and vulnerable families across Southern Arizona.

Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.